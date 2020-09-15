Flora Jane Towle FAIR HAVEN — Flora Jane Towle, 84, of Fair Haven died Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Owen House in Fair Haven. She was born July 5, 1936, in Rutland, the daughter of Bertrand and Bernadette (Briere) Doane. She had four sisters, Shirley, Joby, Phyllis and Judy; and a brother, Michael. Mrs. Towle was raised on the Doane Farm in Benson. She graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1954. She then married Charles Loyal Towle from Cornwall on Sept. 17, 1954, in Bridport. Together, they had three children, Bryan, Bruce and Leanne Towle Ledo married to Edward J. Ledo. Mrs. Towle worked at the Fair Haven Union High School as a cook in the hot lunch program, The Body Image and McDonald’s Restaurant. She loved walking, reading the Bible, going to church, Bible studies and knitting doilies. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Fair Haven and good family friend, Gary Malcolm, used to help get her there and back. Survivors include her children; five grandchildren, Brad Towle, Jeff Towle, Kevin Towle, Nick Ledo and Jessica Ledo; five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Peyton, Grayson, Orla and Briden Towle; siblings, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Shirley and brother Michael. God broke the mold with her. She always put others before her needs. We have all been blessed to have her in our lives. The family would like to thank the Owen House staff for all they did for their Mom. There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Durfee Funeral Home. God bless you.
