Florence (Conner) Boutwell RUTLAND — Florence Rose (Conner) Boutwell, 86, died on July 28, 2021, at her home in Rutland Town, following a long illness. She was born at home in Richford, Vermont, on Dec. 14, 1934, the second daughter of Hazel Rose (Darby) and Kenneth Clark Conner. She went to school in Rutland, graduating from Rutland High School in 1952. The following year, on Aug. 16, 1953, she was married to Robert Boutwell at the Mendon Methodist Church. She and Robert met at 4-H camp on Elfin Lake in Wallingford, Vermont. They settled in Burlington, Vermont, where Robert was a student at the University of Vermont, and where their first child, Bruce, was born in 1955. After Robert graduated, the family moved to Brownville, Maine, while he attended Bangor Theological Seminary. Sons Douglas and Mark were born in Maine, and then the family moved to Jeffersonville, Vermont, where Robert was pastor of the Congregational Church there and in neighboring Cambridge, Vermont. Daughter Bethany Rose was born in Vermont. In 1968, the family moved west when Robert was called to minister to the Congregational Church of Lusk, in Lusk, Wyoming. With the children settled in school, Florence went to college, first to Eastern Wyoming College, in Torrington, and then to the University of Wyoming, in Laramie, from which she received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1974. She then passed qualifying exams and became a registered dietitian. Two years later, Florence earned a Master of Business Administration, also from UW, after completing an internship at the University of Kansas, in Lawrence. Florence’s first professional position as a dietician and Robert’s ministry led the family to Baker, Montana, then to Shoreham, Vermont, and finally back to Rutland, to live in Florence’s childhood home. Throughout her work and at home, Florence endeavored to provide her clients and her family with tasty, nutritious meals. She worked as a dietitian at Baker Hospital in Montana, then spent 17 years at Porter Medical Center, in Middlebury, Vermont, finishing her career at the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association, where she worked for 13 years, retiring in 2012. At home, Florence spent summer and fall months canning vegetables and putting up jams and pickles to last through the winter, made from fruit and vegetables grown in the family garden and orchard. Florence enjoyed tending her flower gardens, doing crossword puzzles, and trading wry jokes with son, Bruce, her caretaker in her last years. She was an expert seamstress, making clothes for the family and, as her mother had done, sewing keepsake quilts for each of her children, grandchildren and for many others, including for newborns at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, where she was a member for many years. She wrote book reviews for the church newsletter, was involved in the church’s women’s ministries, and played her harp at many services and special events. Florence was proud of her Scottish heritage and she and her family represented the Rose Clan at Scottish games in Vermont and New Hampshire. She and Robert collected Early American pattern glass, and traveled to glass shows through New England, New York and Pennsylvania. In their younger days, the Boutwells traveled to national parks throughout the western U.S. and spent one vacation bicycling the length of Vermont. Florence and Robert later continued their adventures, visiting all of the United States except Oklahoma, often traveling with Elderhostel groups. Survivors include her husband, Robert, of Rutland; two sons, Bruce Kenneth, of Rutland, and Mark David (Susan), of Hartland, Vermont; a daughter, Bethany Rose (Eric) Anderson, of Glendive, Montana; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Audra Hughes) Boutwell, of Portland, Oregon, Stephen (Amber) Boutwell, of Lusk, Wyoming, Shanara Rose (George) Linderman, of Durant, Oklahoma, Dorian Anderson, of Marne, Michigan, Jonathan (Liz Smith) Boutwell and Nicholas (Sarah Cornelius) Boutwell, of Weathersfield, Vermont; seven great-grandchildren, Elora Rose Anderson, Sarasha Rose Anderson, Jack Anderson, Vincent Anderson, Eric Peter Linderman, Donovan William Linderman and Conner Theodore Boutwell; and two brothers-in-law, Glenn Senecal, of Rutland, and Jesse Billings III, of Clarendon, Vermont. She was predeceased by a son, Douglas Stuart; a great-granddaughter, Vanyel Kalen Anderson; and by her sister, Kathleen Senecal. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 9 at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St., Rutland. A private committal will take place in Sherburne Riverside Cemetery in Killington, Vermont. The Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland is assisting with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.