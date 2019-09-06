Florence H. Krone RUTLAND — Florence Hartje Krone, 97, of Rutland, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Mountain View Center. She was born on April 17, 1922, in Long Island City, New York, to John George and Louise (Willen) Hartje. On March 18, 1972, she married George Henry Krone Jr. Florence was a graduate of Berkley-Llewelyn Secretarial School in New York City. She was then employed by Chase Manhattan Bank as an executive secretary and later, by The Chapin School as secretary to the headmistress. The Krones moved to Hubbardton in 1978. She worked as a secretary at Castleton State College. While living in Hubbardton, she loved working in her gardens with her husband, George. Florence was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland and more recently, All Saints Anglican Church. Florence belonged to the National Association of Educational Secretaries and was an honorary trustee of Sunset Home in Rutland. She was predeceased by her husband, George, and her brother, Kenneth Hartje. Surviving are three nieces, one nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and -nephews. Those who wish to remember Florence may make a memorial contribution to the All Saints Anglican Church, P.O. Box 1261, Rutland, VT 05701. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at The Maples-Sugar House, 5 General Wing Road, Rutland. The Rev. Andrew Carlson, pastor of the All Saints Anglican Church, will officiate. Burial was in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Flushing, NY. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
