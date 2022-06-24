Florence I. Taggart CASTLETON — Ms. Florence I. Taggart, 101, died peacefully Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home. Florence was born on Sept. 26th 1920 in West Rutland Vermont, the daughter of the late James and Bessie(Harrington) Taggart. Florence graduated from West Rutland High School. She trained as Phlebotomist and worked as a Lab Technician for the Connecticut Hospital. After moving back to Vermont, residing with her sister, Dora Sweeney and her family, she worked at the Middlebury College and later Castleton State College. Later in life she worked for the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging in Rutland, Vt. retiring in her late 70’s Florence was a devoted Great/Great Aunt. She loved spending time with her Nieces, Nephews becoming like a 2nd mother. She loved to knit, providing many much appreciated handmade gifts. Up to the last year and half, she looked forward to going to the Castleton Community Center to visit and play Dominoes. She is survived by many Nieces and Nephews and predeceased by her sisters, Eva Hall, Dora Sweeney, her brothers, A. James "Ace" Taggart, Richard Taggart and Walter Taggart. Friends may call on Wednesday June 29th from Noon until 2pm at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven Vt. A service will be 2pm at the funeral home. Followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery, Castleton, Vt. In lieu of Flowers, expression of sympathy may be offered to a charity of one's choice in her Memory.
