Florence J. Beatty NORTH CHITTENDEN — Florence Jeanne Beatty, formerly of North Chittenden, Vermont, died Feb. 12, 2022, at Presbyterian hospice, after a short illness. Florence was born June 23, 1927, in North Pomfret, Vermont, to Elton and Constance Clifford who were dairy farmers. She graduated from Woodstock High School in 1944. She attended Union College in Montpelier, Vermont. Later, she moved to St. Louis, Missouri, and worked in the payroll department of RC Can Co. She met her husband-to-be, Robert L. Beatty, and married in 1948. In 1954, they moved to Pittsford, Vermont. Florence worked as an office manager for various businesses in the Rutland area and retired in 1990. After retirement, she and her husband resided in North Chittenden, Vermont, until 2015 when they relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a retirement community where they enjoyed being close to family. Florence was a member of the Eastern Star. She was a wonderful musician who sang in the church choir in North Pomfret, and loved music her entire life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband; daughter Jacqueline Dukes, of Albuquerque, and son Howard L. Beatty, of Maui, Hawaii; grandchildren, Meghan Boone, Byron Dukes, both of Albuquerque, Jason Beatty, of Maui; great-grandchildren, Andre Moncada, Lyla Dukes, both of Albuquerque. She will be interred at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. No service is planned at this time.
