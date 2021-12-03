Florence Lunt BOZEMAN, Mont. — Florence Lunt passed away on Nov. 16, 2021, at Brookdale Springmeadows in Bozeman, Montana. She was born on Dec. 2, 1929, to Fred and Eleanor Ingraham, in Dumfries, NB, Canada. She was one of four children. When she was 4 years old, her parents moved to Fall Mountain in Bristol, Connecticut. She graduated from high school in Bristol and then went on to college in Boston, Massachusetts. It was there she met Donald Lunt and they were married in 1952. Donald became a pastor and ministered at churches in New London, Connecticut, West Princeton, Maine, Milltown, Maine, West Head, Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia, and Brandon, Vermont. Florence helped in the ministry making home and hospital calls with her husband on people throughout the communities, taught Sunday school, daily Vacation Bible School and sponsored many teen activities at their home. For a number of years, Florence taught grades 1-8 at the Christian School at Ira Baptist Church in Ira, Vermont. In 2008, she moved to Pittsgrove, New Jersey, to live with her son and daughter-in-law. In 2019, she moved again to Brookdale Springmeadows. Florence is survived by her son, Reg Lunt and wife Darlene, of Livingston, Montana, one grandchild and three great-grandchildren. Florence was predeceased by her husband, Donald Lunt; her two brothers, David and Herbert Ingraham; and sister, Muriel Hood. A memorial service was held in Bozeman, Montana, on Dec. 2, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
