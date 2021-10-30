Florence M. McGinnis PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Florence Mae McGinnis, 83, went home to the Lord on Sept. 22, 2021, after spending a week under Hospice care in Palm Harbor, Florida. Florence was born in Mount Holly, Vermont, on Aug. 7, 1938, the daughter of Raymond and Minnie Mack. Florence (known as Flo to her friends and Mimi to her grandchildren) moved to Florida in 1979, where she worked and made lifelong friends at Paradyne Corp. until retiring in 2003. Flo was passionate about spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved bingo, reading, exploring great restaurants, (an occasional trip to the casino), making her famous whacky cake for her family, and was always shopping for the next great bargain. With her extended family throughout several states, you could always find Flo planning her next family event. Flo enjoyed living in Florida but so loved her annual trips back to Vermont to spend time with her brother, children, grandchildren, extended family and lifelong friends. Florence is survived by her beloved brother, Glenn Mack (Ann Mack), of Clarendon, Vermont. Florence is also survived by her seven children, Mark McGinnis (Linda McGinnis), of Castleton, Vermont, Jack McGinnis, of Port Richey, Florida, Brian McGinnis (Wendy McGinnis), of New Port Richey, Florida, Randy McGinnis, of Mannsville, New York, Lisa Basti, of New Port Richey, Florida, Jeffrey McGinnis (Robbin Ragosta), of Rutland, Vermont, and Kathy McGinnis (Robert Osborne,) of Clearwater, Florida; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Florence Mae McGinnis was cremated in Florida and will be returning to Vermont where she will be laid to rest alongside her parents and grandparents in East Clarendon Cemetery, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Family and friends will be gathering after her service for a celebration of life honoring this incredible woman. May she rest in the arms of our Lord for ever and ever.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.