Florence Marie Tyminski WEST RUTLAND — Florence Marie (Cichon) Tyminski, 80, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of West Rutland, Vermont, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, with her family by her side. She is survived by her two sons, Michael John Tyminski of Clarendon, Vermont, and Peter Paul Tyminski and wife Rhonda of Murfreesboro; two granddaughters, Kelsey Tyminski and Ashlie Tyminski of Murfreesboro; also survived by several nieces and nephews and cousins. Florence was predeceased by her husband, Frank A. Tyminski, of 40 years; her parents, Bronislaus Cichon and Geraldine (Munger) Cichon; and her beloved brother whom she lost far too soon. Florence was an avid bingo player and loved her cooking and recipes. Best known as “Flossy” in the town of West Rutland, where she called home for over 48 years, Florence will be missed by many, especially her two-loving granddaughters. May God rest her loving soul. Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 145 Innsbrooke Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37128. 615-896-2229. Services will be held later at the convenience of the family.
