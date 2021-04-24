Florence N. Reed RUTLAND TOWN — Florence N. Reed, 90, died April 21, 2021, at Our House Residential Care Home in Rutland. She was a former Johnstown, New York, resident prior to moving to Rutland in 2018. Florence was born in Watertown, New York, Jan. 10, 1931, the daughter of Carl and Dora (Randall) Nohle. Florence was a graduate of Ithaca College. She married Francis W. Reed in 1952. She was a schoolteacher in Glenfield, New York. Florence enjoyed skiing, playing bridge and was active in her church. Surviving are her husband, Francis W. Reed of Rutland Town; a son, Brian Reed of Rutland Town; two daughters, Linda Bianchini of Glens Falls, New York, and Amy Reed Membrino of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; a brother, Hugh Nohle of Belleville, New York; a sister, Helen Filhart of St. Petersburg, Florida; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by three brothers, Ralph Nohle, George Nohle and David Nohle. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 37 South Market St., Johnstown, NY 12095. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.