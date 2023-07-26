Florence "Pat" Grace Waite HUBBARDTON — Florence “Pat” Grace Waite, age 93, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Florence was born in Crown Point, NY on January 5, 1930. She was the daughter of Carl and Susan (Spaulding) Fuller. She received her education in Shoreham schools. In her earlier years she worked the family farm and picked apples. November 25, 1951, she married Eugene “Ike” Waite in Brandon. They made their home in Hubbardton, where they raised their family. She later worked at Jaymar in Poultney making miniature pianos. She enjoyed bingo, sewing and crafts and enjoyed going to the farmer’s market in Poultney. She and her husband “Ike” raised 2 grandsons; Russell Waite of Fair Haven and Jeremy Waite of Proctor. Pat always said; I’m a farmer’s daughter, you know. Surviving is one son; Eugene T. Waite (Lucy) of Thonotosassa, FL, 5 daughters; Dixie Ballantyne (Herb) of Whitehall, NY, Carol Ross of Fair Haven, Susan Quesnel (Mike) of Rutland, Mitzi Ray (Fred) of West Rutland, and Betsy Wescott (Jamie) of Poultney, one sister; Gloria Goyette of Poultney and a brother Fred Fuller of Hubbardton. 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her husband; Eugene “Ike” Waite, a brother Carl Fuller and a sister Marion Gosselin. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10:30 AM, at the Hubbardton Congregational Church. The graveside committal service and burial will follow, in Lake View Cemetery in Hubbardton. The family wishes to thank Paula and her staff, at Our House Too, for all of her care for the past 14 years. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; the Hubbardton Cemetery Fund, c/o Jane Fuller, 47 Hortonia Road, Hubbardton, Bomoseen, VT 05732. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
