Florence Pierro RUTLAND — Florence Pierro, 76, of Rutland and former longtime resident of East Wallingford, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born on December 29, 1946, in Claremont ,New Hampshire, the daughter of Robert Sr and Ethel (French) Patch. She had been employed by Foley Services in Rutland for many years. She is survived by her children Robin Underhill (Richard) of North Carolina, Virginia Pierro and Sherry Merrill of Rutland, Judy Pierro of East Wallingford, Brenda Pierro of Benson, step children Douglas Pierro of Wallingford and Betty Grandchamp of West Rutland, siblings Robert Patch Jr (Linda), Carol Hibbird (Bruce) , and Linda Kimball ( Wayne) of New Hampshire and many grandchildren and great grandchildren She was predeceased by her stepdaughter Dorothy Godette and sisters Beatrice French and Roberta Patch. Friends may call from 2-4 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Aldous Funeral Home , 44 North Main Street, Rutland , Vermont. A brief service will be held at 4 PM. Burial will take place in the spring in the Union Cemetery in Claremont, New Hampshire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.