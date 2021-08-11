Florence R. Boutwell RUTLAND TOWN — The celebration of life for Florence Rose Boutwell, 86, who died July 28, 2021, was held Aug. 9 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, and the Rev. Dr. Gary Lewis of Williston co-officiated. Alastair Stout was organist and Diane Chartrand was pianist. Bagpiper was Ellen Green. Family and friends offered words of remembrance. The reception was held in the church parlor. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery in Killington. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.