Florence S. Wolk RUTLAND - Having touched the lives and nourished the loves of so many over a lifetime devoted to family and friends, Florence Wolk passed away on Nov. 21, 2018, at Arden Courts Memory Care in Seminole, Florida, at the age of 92. Florrie was born on Feb. 16, 1926, in New York City, to Samuel and Pearl Schwartzberg. She grew up and was educated on Long Island and graduated from Woodmere Academy in 1944, and Syracuse University in 1948 with a degree in Psychology. Soon thereafter, she met the love of her life, Dr. Arthur Wolk. Three weeks later, they were engaged; two months later, they were married; and theirs was a marriage for the ages, over 68 years until her beloved husband passed away on Nov. 17, 2016. The Wolks moved to Rutland in 1951, and immediately immersed themselves in the community. Florrie was a “Grey Lady” volunteer at the Rutland Hospital, now RRMC, and she also worked at the Vermont Children's Aid Society, as well as the Rutland City Public Schools, where she served as a teacher aide and later, a volunteer for many years. Florrie was not only an avid tennis player and golfer, but also an accomplished artist, having transitioned from pottery and ceramics to oil paintings, displaying them for many years at Art in the Park in Rutland and in local galleries. Ten years ago, the Wolks moved to The Gables in Rutland, where they enjoyed the company of good friends and a wonderful caring community. A year ago, Florrie moved to Florida to be closer to her family who, along with her caregivers, were able to support her through the challenges of advancing Alzheimer's disease. Through it all, she retained her spark for life, her good humor and her ability to make people smile. Florrie was feisty and she was loved. Florrie leaves her three sons Tom (Debbie), of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, Dave (Lyn), of Mendon, Vermont, and Brad (Caren), of Madeira Beach, Florida; her 16 grandchildren, her 10 great-grandchildren; her many nieces and nephews; and a very large extended family. Her parents, her husband, her brother, Jerry, and her daughter-in-law, Diane, predeceased her. In 2016, the new Dr. Art and Florrie Wolk Meditation Center was established at RRMC, offering peace and serenity to patients, their families, the amazing hospital staff and the community that the Wolks loved and served so well in so many capacities. Since that time, many people have found their moments of zen there, a living legacy to the Wolks, and a place where the family encourages those who would like to remember Florrie to visit and reflect on a life well lived. There will be a private family remembrance at a later date.
