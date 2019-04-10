Florence V. Eells RANDOLPH CENTER — Florence V. Eells, 81, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mening Nursing Home, surrounded by family. She was born April 17, 1937, in Randolph, the daughter of Raoul and Leona (Chaloux) Gratton. She graduated from Randolph schools in 1956. In 1957, she married Charles Eells and they later divorced. Mrs. Eells worked as a floor supervisor at Waterbury Plastics for 20 years, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed doing crafts, embroidery, home decorating and in later years, word search puzzles. Survivors include her sisters Emma Larmie, of Randolph, Judith Brown, of Rutland; son, Bruce Eells, of Plattsburg, New York; a granddaughter and a great-grandson. She was predeceased by two children Karen Calson, David Eells; a grandson; and sisters Theresa Gratton and Dorothy Cassidy-Lambasis. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Day Funeral Home where a calling hour will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph. For online condolences, visit www.dayfunerals.com.
