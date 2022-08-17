Floyd C. Daniels BRANDON — Floyd C. Daniels, 68, died Thursday morning August 11, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a long illness. He was born May 14, 1954 in Isle La Motte, VT the son of Clinton Deo and Dorothy Margaret Daniels. Floyd was a proud graduate of Mount Saint Joseph in Rutland class of 1972. He was a truck driver and school bus driver for many years. He joined and travelled with the Carnival for several years. He enjoyed racing, camping, model trains, playing bingo and sharing his stories with anyone in earshot. Survivors are his children, Wendi Fitzgerald ( Jeffrey), of Chittenden, Elizabeth Daniels (Cody Dion), of Rutland, Emily Boyes (Nick), of Milford MI, Heather Townsend (Donald), of Ocala, FL and Michell Murray, of Rutland. Also by his siblings, Valorie McKinnell, of Vermont, Ernest Page, of New Hampshire, Michael McKinnell, of Pittsford and Wayne Deo, of Alburg, VT. By his grandchildren, Vicent, Aaron, Jackie, Jasen and Wyatt Fitzgerald, Aurora and Alena Hayes, Tuukka, Skyler and Kahlan Daniels, Quinton Dion, Olivia and Lillian Boyes. He also was anxiously awaiting his great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sister Maria Page. Per his wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, ride a carousel, arm pump a semi and stop for a school bus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
