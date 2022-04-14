Fonda (Burney) Keith PITTSFORD — Fonda Mae (Burney) Keith, 74, of Pittsford, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a long illness, at the Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Rutland. She was born in Baisden, West Virginia, on Oct. 23, 1947, the daughter of Harrison and Darkis (Cline) Burney. She graduated from Wallingford High School in 1967 and was employed at Eden Park Nursing Home for over 20 years. On Jan. 18, 2003, she married Robert Keith, who remained her loving husband and dedicated caregiver until her passing. Fonda was an avid reader with encyclopedic knowledge of WWII and the Holocaust. She loved spending time with family and was most herself when she was with her young grandchildren, for whom she facilitated endless adventures. She enjoyed historical documentaries, an afternoon hot-tub, and eating cotton candy at midnight. Fonda is survived by her husband, Robert, of Pittsford; children, Susan Seward and Matthew Seward, along with Chris Worley, both of Rutland; stepchildren, Shawn Keith and his wife, Lynn, of Brandon, and Kelley Keith, of Rutland; and grandchildren, Chiara Seward, Gabriel Knapp and Olivia Keith. Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Private burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or BAYADA Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.