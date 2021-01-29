Fordyce J. Blanchard LUDLOW — Fordyce J. Blanchard, 86, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born Sept. 23, 1934, in Rutland, the son of Guy and Iris (Johnson) Blanchard. He graduated from Black River High School. Mr. Blanchard entered the U.S. Air Force after high school. He was employed as a production worker at General Electric and Telescope Furniture. Survivors include his daughter, Shawn Snow, his son, Timothy Blanchard, both of Danby; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, John Blanchard of Wallingford, and a sister, Helberg of Ludlow; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers, Marvin and Walter. There are no services planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
