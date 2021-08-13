Fr. Andrew C. Carlson RUTLAND — The Reverend (Fr.) Andrew Charles Carlson, 59, rector of All Saint’s Anglican Church in Rutland, Vermont, died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 27, 1961, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of Charles P. and Patricia (Holt) Carlson. Fr. Carlson was primarily raised in Shrewsbury, where his parents were longtime residents and where he and his former wife, Karen, raised their children. Fr. Carlson was a proud graduate of Worcester Academy. He earned a bachelor's degree in history from Trinity College in 1985 and obtained his Master of Divinity Degree at the Berkeley Divinity School-Yale University in 1989. While living in Shrewsbury, Fr. Carlson held many volunteer positions, including chaplain for the Shrewsbury Fire Department, headmaster of Cub Scout Troop 114, parent leader for the Boy Scouts of America National Youth Leadership Training Program (NYLT), and town committee and finance committee member. Fr. Carlson was a long-term choir member at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Southborough, Massachusetts, where he also served on the Parish Council. He was an alumnus of the All Saint’s Children’s Choir in Worcester and travelled with the musical production Up with People. Fr. Carlson worked in many agencies as a mental health and pastoral counselor, including his most recent position at Rutland Mental Health. He also served as the chaplain and bereavement coordinator for Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) for several years He was active with the Rotary Club and Rutland Housing Authority while in Rutland. Fr. Carlson was ordained into the Holy Orders of Priesthood in 2010 in the Anglican Diocese known as the Anglican Network in Canada. In 2016, he was installed as rector at All Saints. He was devoted to his parishioners and clients. Those who knew him will remember his friendly demeanor, his sharp intellect and his keen sense of humor. Fr. Carlson was loving and devoted father of James, Rachel and Stephen Carlson. He is also survived by his former wife, Karen; a brother, Jonathan Carlson, his wife, Stephanie Carlson, and their children, Alexander and Nils Carlson; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a requiem Mass 11 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2021, at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Marlborough, Massachusetts. All are welcome. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Anglican Church, 42 Woodstock Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.