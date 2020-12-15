Frances A. Bowen BENSON — Frances A. Bowen, 75, of Benson, Vermont, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Dec. 27, 1944, the daughter of William J. McCarthy I, and Marion (Graves) McCarthy. Fran married Richard Bowen on July 27, 1963, in Benson. Richard predeceased her on Dec. 1, 2013. Fran was a homemaker and very active in her community. She served as assistant town clerk up until her illness and served many years on the Benson Public Library Board. She was a very active member of the United Church of Benson holding many positions, currently the treasurer. She is survived by her three daughters all of Benson, Terri Pritchard and Jim, Tammy Simmes and Lenny and Tanya Tenzer; her sister, Suzanne Gerstner and Frank of Vero Beach, Florida; six grandchildren all of Benson whom she was very proud of, William Tenzer, Nicholas Simmes, Gregory Pritchard, Haley Tenzer, Zane Tenzer and Emma Tenzer; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and her brother, William McCarthy II. A private family burial was held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Benson. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the United Church of Benson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Church of Benson Memorial Fund, C/O Jan Ladd; or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
