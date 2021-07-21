Frances A. Bowen BENSON — The memorial service for Frances A. Bowen, 75, who died Dec. 10, 2020, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at United Church of Benson, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Benson Memorial Fund, in care of Jan Ladd; or VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
