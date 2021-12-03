Frances A. Poczobut WEST RUTLAND — Frances Ann Poczobut, age 87, of West Rutland, Vermont, died at home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rutland Jan. 22, 1934, the daughter of John and Mary (Smyrski) Pawlusiak, of Castleton. Frances graduated from West Rutland High School in 1951. After graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper at Potters Garage in West Rutland for four years. On Oct. 30, 1954, she married Bernard L. Poczobut; they were married for 54 years. Bernard passed away on July 17, 2010. Frances belonged to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church where she helped with a variety of activities. She was a member of the West Rutland American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 87 for 56 years where she served as secretary for many years. In her later years, Frances participated in Bone Builders based in West Rutland. Surviving Frances are three sons, Richard Poczobut (Diane), of Castleton, Vermont, Thomas Poczobut (Michelle), of West Rutland, Vermont, and Jeffrey Poczobut (Joan), of Rutland, Vermont, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Due to COVID restrictions, masks would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701; Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to a charity of one’s choice.
