Frances “Aggie” Armstrong RUPERT — Frances Louise “Aggie” Armstrong, 96, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born Dec. 13, 1924, the daughter of John and Adeline (Buzzard) Kramer, in Columbus, Ohio, where she was educated. During World War II, she worked at Curtis Wright in Columbus, Ohio. In Rupert, she was employed at Lewis Brothers Pick Mill for many years and then at Fossils in Rupert for 10 years until she retired. Mrs. Armstrong was honored by the Town of Rupert for her service and dedication to the community. She attended Rupert United Methodist Church, was a member of Modern Woodmen of America in Wells, and worked the Rupert Carnival food booth. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and feeding the feral cats. Survivors include her children, John Armstrong of Rupert and Lynda of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Armstrong was predeceased by her husband, John Armstrong; and her siblings, Geneva, Gracie, Delbert, Carl, Marietta, Diana, William, Mildred and John. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, in Rupert Cemetery with Pastor Mike McKeighan officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home Inc. in Salem, New York. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
