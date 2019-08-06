Frances Ann Lowell HYDEVILLE — Frances Ann Lowell, 76, of Hydeville died Saturday August 3, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland following a brief illness. She was born on October 4, 1942 in Rutland, the daughter of William Francis and Elsie (McCarthy) Kelly. Mrs. Lowell graduated from the Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Rutland in 1962. She married King Lowell, Sr. on February 11, 1967. Mrs. Lowell was employed as a cook by the B and B Diner, Jim’s Diner and the Checkmate Restaurant in Castleton for many years. She was a member of the St. John Catholic Church and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 49. She enjoyed going to the casino with her sister. Survivors include a daughter, Mary Bishop of Salem, NH, two sons, William Lowell of Orwell and King “Buddy” Lowell of Hydeville, two sisters, Jan Williams of Poultney and Maude Barker of Hubbardton, two brothers, Brian Kelly of Fair Haven and Joe Kelly of Whitehall, NY, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband King Lowell Sr., in 2003 and a brother Martin Kelly in 2010. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2019 at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. A reception will follow. In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
