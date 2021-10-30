Frances Bolster TINMOUTH — Frances Bolster, 93, of Tinmouth, passed away Oct. 28, 2021, at the Granville Center in Granville, New York. She was born in Manchester, Vermont, May 16, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Addie (Gleason) Mylott. She graduated from Burr and Burton Seminary in 1946. She married Frederick Bolster on June 30, 1961 Frances had been a secretary at several businesses including J.K. Adams in Dorset. She is survived by her son Roger Eaton (Delena) of Tinmouth and a daughter Linda (Bob) Reynolds of Manchester Center, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick, and sons Roy and Dana Eaton. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
