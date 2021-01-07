Frances C. Sumner RUTLAND — Frances C. Sumner, 75, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, after a long illness. She was born Feb. 9, 1945, in Rutland, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Lendway) Duclo. She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland. Mrs. Sumner enjoyed knitting and attending craft fairs. Survivors include her children, Helen O’Dell, Edward Willis, both of Rutland, James Willis of Pittsford, Julia Willis of St. Albans; her brother, Henry Lebo of Fair Haven; and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William Sumner; and two children, Frances and Frank Willis. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
