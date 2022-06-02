Frances Gray CASTLETON — Frances "Fran" Gray, 91, of Castleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the comfort of her own home, on Tuesday afternoon, May 31, 2022. Born on July 30, 1930, Fran was a first-generation, Italian-American with a strong sense of humor, family and pride. Nothing brought her more joy than watching her children and grandchildren grow and thrive. GG, as the youngest of the family called her, would always be seen slipping her grandchildren a sweet treat or a few dollars for "a little something for yourself." She loved to talk and spend time with her friends and family – especially those who crossed her path in Castleton. She lived and meticulously maintained her home on South Street for over 60 years. She fiercely loved her house and community. She was a devout Catholic with a big heart and welcoming smile. She made the best spaghetti sauce in all of Vermont, with her very own canned tomatoes grown right in town by local farmers. She loved getting her family together. She taught them all that food is the safest and fastest way to the heart. It’s also the best way to keep your family close. Throughout her life, she worked different jobs in Rutland County. You may have crossed her path as a waitress at Birdseye Diner, a seamstress at either Kazon Dress Factory or Lynda Lee’s Fashion in Rutland, or working at the Castleton Community Center. Her larger than life personality will be deeply missed. She is survived by her sister, Tony Lynch, and her brother, Pat Bruno; her children and their spouses, Richard (Bonnie), Dianne (Tom) Spangenberg, Dolores, and Debbie (Kelly) Bissette; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Stephanie, Richard, Tel, Catherine, Kaitlin, and David; her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Elijah, Silas, Isabella, Alex, Sophia, Luca, Emilia, Grayson, and Elora; her great-great-granddaughter, Juliette James; many nieces, nephews and a special niece, Lulu. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Richard Gray; her sisters, Minnie, Louise; and her brothers, Albert, Ralph, Frank, Johnnie, Louis and Joseph. A special thanks to Father Kevin Chalifoux, Dr. Diercksen. And all the special ladies at the hospice team at BAYADA. Per Fran’s request, there will be no calling hours. There will be a public funeral Mass, on Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist in Castleton, Vermont, followed by burial. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.
