Frances Gray CASTLETON — The funeral Mass for Frances “Fran” Gray was celebrated Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Church in Castleton. The Mass was followed by a burial service in the Hillside Cemetery. Father Kevin Chalifoux presided over both the Mass and burial service. Pallbearers were her son, Dick Gray; her grandchildren, Stephanie Mestyan, Kaitlin Bissette, Richard Gray, Tel Gray, David Gauthier and Tiffany Fenton; and her great-grandson, Elijah Gray. Honorary pallbearer, Fran’s great-granddaughter, Gia Rae Gray, was in attendance. Many family and friends gathered to honor Frances. A public celebration of life will be scheduled for some time in the future.
