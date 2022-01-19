Frances J. Kardas DORSET — Frances Joan Kardas, 76, a resident of Dusty Hollow Lane, passed away Jan. 14, 2022, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Frances was born in Center Rutland, Vermont, on March 25, 1945, the daughter of the late Stanley and Sophie (Blicharz) Bania. She attended West Rutland schools, graduating from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland in 1963 and went on to complete her cosmetology degree at the Sheldon Academy of Beauty Culture. Frances worked as a cosmetologist for many years at her own salon and later for area salons. Frances loved all children and her home and yard were often filled with not only her children but their friends and neighbors. This continued with her grandchildren and their neighborhood friends. Frances was an avid gardener focusing on cultivating orchids. She enjoyed watching the birds and other wildlife that passed though the yard. She loved to sing and dance to all kinds of music, the louder, the better. She enjoyed hosting impromptu gatherings of friends and holiday meals with family. Her warm smile and infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew her. Frances is survived by her husband, John Kardas, of Dorset, whom she married July 15, 1967, in West Rutland; children, Matthew Kardas, of Middlebury, Vermont, Mark Kardas, of East Arlington, and Shannon Johnston (Keith), of Hinesburg, Vermont; her brother, Stanley Bania (Sue), of Center Rutland; sisters, Mary Ann Justin, of Center Rutland, and Anne Sharp (Robert), of Rutland; sister-in-law, Linda Bania, of Center Rutland; aunts, Dorothy Blicharz and Theresa Grandziel, both of Rutland; and grandchildren, Troy and Meghan Kardas and Katherine Johnston. She was preceded in death by her son, John Kardas; and her brother, Joseph Bania. At the request of the family, a private Mass of Christian death and burial will be celebrated at Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester. Interment will be held in the spring. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Frances’s memory may be made to the Northshire Rescue Squad, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.