Frances Kennedy Abatiell rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Frances Kennedy Abatiell, who died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, was held Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Peter Church in Rutland. The Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor, officiated. The organist was Sister Pauline Gratton and the vocalist was Louise Clarino. Bearers were Michael and Nicholas Abatiell, Michael Joyce, Bob Davenport, Bernie Myles and Scott Brileya. Private entombment followed in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. A reception took place at Rutland Country Club. A prayer service was held Sunday at Aldous Funeral Home.
