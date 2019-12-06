Frances Kennedy Abatiell RUTLAND — Frances Kennedy Abatiell, of Rutland, died Tuesday evening, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Meadows in Rutland Town. Frances was born in Hanover, NH, the daughter of Peter and Medora (Noonan) Bollea. Mrs. Abatiell graduated from Hanover High School, the Welford Academy, and passed Law Extension Courses from LaSalle University of Chicago. She was a longtime member of the Hexagon Club, the Rutland Country Club, was a past president of the Rutland PTA, former volunteer for the Vermont Visiting Nurse Association, and belonged to the Vermont Sports and Fitness Center and Gym. She was also a onetime Rutland City Seniors Tennis champion. Mrs. Abatiell is survived by her son, Daniel Kennedy and wife Pamela, of Bonita Springs, FL; her son, Peter Kennedy and wife Anita, of Birch Bay, WA: a daughter, Karen Kennedy, of Rexford, NY; one sister, Maxine Clark and husband Jack, of Tampa, FL: a stepdaughter, Jean Joyce, of Rutland, stepson C.J. Abatiell and stepdaughter Barbara Abatiell, of Rutland; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband of 34 years, Attorney Jerome D. Kennedy, in 1967; her second husband of 17 years, Clement J. Abatiell, in 1989; daughter Adele Kennedy in 2013; her brother, Peter, and sisters Josephine, Carlina, Katherine and Evelyn. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Friends are invited to call upon the family from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Private entombment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland.
