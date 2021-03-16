Frances Luther FOREST DALE — Frances “Fran” Luther, 66, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home. She was born March 23, 1954, in Rutland, the daughter of Claire Bragg. She graduated in 1974 from Rutland High School and began working at Foley’s in Rutland and later became a dietician at Eden Park Nursing Home. On June 25, 1977, she married Rodney Ford Luther in Rutland. Mrs. Luther worked as a floor supervisor at Tucel Industries in Forest Dale for over 30 years, retiring in 2016. In earlier years, she was a volunteer for Brandon Area Rescue Squad. She enjoyed skiing, swimming, snowmobiling and shopping. Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Jayne and Kelly Luther; two siblings, Joanne Black and Daniel Bragg; three granddaughters, a grandson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Luther was predeceased by a brother, Otis Bragg. The private graveside service will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.