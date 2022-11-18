Frances M. Felkl RUTLAND — Frances Marie Felkl, 86, of Rutland Vermont passed away November 15, 2022 of pancreatic cancer. Frances is predeceased by her three husbands Arnold, Walter and Herbert, her grandson Frankie, and her great granddaughter Evangeline. She is survived by her 12 great grandchildren and another one on the way, 21 grandchildren, and eight children: Roxanne, Arnold, Audrey, Daryl, Michael, Diana, Deon, and Valerie. Viewing and funeral are being held at Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland, VT on Saturday November 19, 2022 at 2:00 - 4:30 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.