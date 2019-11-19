Frances Panoushek Grabowski FAIR HAVEN — Frances Amy Panoushek Grabowski, 86, of Fair Haven, died Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Granville Center in Granville, NY. She was born on Dec. 23, 1932, in Hampton, NY, the daughter of Leon J. and Alice Julia (Hopper) Scott. She grew up in Fair Haven, graduating from the Fair Haven High School, and had been a resident of New Jersey for 15 years, North Poultney, Fair Haven and Castleton. Mrs. Grabowski had been employed at the Dress Factory in Poultney, as a cashier at several stores, Metromail and then, at Sager’s Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide until her retirement. She loved to make pies for the Fair Haven Methodist Church suppers, walking and watching people. Survivors include two daughters Mary Rule and Dale Panoushek, a son, Walter “Bud” Panoushek, all of Fair Haven; a stepson, Francis “Ducky” Grabowski, of West Rutland; six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands Walter Panoushek in 1981 and Frank Grabowski in 2005; also by an infant daughter, Diane; a brother, Robert Scott; two sisters Leona White, and Marjorie Brown. Friends may call on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, followed by a service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of her life will follow. Private burial will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.