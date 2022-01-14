Frances Poczobut WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Frances Poczobut, who died Dec. 1, 2021, was held Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Concelebrants were Fr. John Tokaz, Fr. Maurice Moreau and Deacon Mike Knowles. Organist was Angela Lundrigan, soloist was Olivia Boughton. Taylor Poczobut presented the eulogy on behalf of Jody Poczobut. Burial followed in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Bearers were Robert Hewitt, David Smyrski, Nathan and Justin Poczobut, Stanley Jagodzinski and Joshua Cuomo. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
