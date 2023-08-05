Frances S. Bushee DANBY — After a heated chess match against cancer, that she fully intended to win… on May 31, 2023, Frances S. Bushee passed on. It was on her own mother’s birthday, and just twenty-four hours after the birth of her eighth great-grandchild that she left this world. She was at home, surrounded by her loving family with a Jimmy Buffet song playing. Just ten days earlier Francie threw a garden party that over 75 people attended. She was a good person who lived a good life. She pretty much got the last word in against cancer. Her first love was for her family and that love was universally reciprocated. Her home and her heart were so often the center of holiday gatherings and family. Francie was also well-known and much loved within the Danby community where she had been a resident since 1976. Whether home in Danby, sailing on Lake Champlain, or cruising among the islands of the Caribbean, Francie was quick to make friends. She was the wife and best friend of her beloved husband, the late Kenneth F. Bushee. She was also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, daughter, farmer, owner-operator of a construction company, an accomplished gardener, maple sugar maker, sailor, traveler, and friend. She will be sorely missed by all of us left behind. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Marguerite Sheridan, and her husband, Kenneth F. Bushee. She is survived by her sister, Susan (Sheridan) and husband, Frank Parish of Lusby, MD; brother, Richard Sheridan and wife, Nancy, also of Lusby, MD; her children, Michael Hazlett of Danby and his partner, Denise Moraski of Pembroke, MA, Wendy Sheridan and her wife, Christine Young of Springfield; Kenneth F. Bushee, Jr., and wife, Michelle, of Danby; and Christopher J. Bushee of Danby. In addition, she leaves fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Francie was the beloved “Meema.” Anyone who visited the home on Quarry Hill always left feeling lucky to have met Meema and experience the love she radiated. As her children and grandchildren expanded their lives, Meema lovingly welcomed new additions to the family as her own. Time spent on Quarry Hill was deeply cherished by family and friends who joined. Her family always included members of the four-legged community: Francie was active in rescuing “mature” Brittany Spaniels and she left behind two, Stanley and Daisy. There will be a celebration of life, to honor and celebrate Francie on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 1 pm to 3 pm. It will take place at 232 Quarry Hill Road, Danby, Vermont. Please bring stories to tell, and food or drink to share. For more information, please email: sheridanwh@gmail.com.
