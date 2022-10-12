Frances V. Brigham MILTON, DE — Frances V. Brigham, beloved wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away September 20, 2022 at the age of 87. She lived in Milton, Delaware and she was a long time resident of Vermont. A funeral Mass will be held Friday May 5, 2023 at 11:00am at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Vermont. A graveside service will be held Saturday May 6, 2023 at 1:00pm at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington, Vermont. Services have been entrusted to Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, Burlington. To read the full obituary or to send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com
