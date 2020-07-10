Francis Charles Loseby RUTLAND — Francis Charles Loseby, 87, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. He was born July 11, 1932, in Rutland, the son of Charles H. and Florence (Davis) Loseby. He graduated in 1950 from Mount St. Joseph Academy and then enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. Mr. Loseby married Theresa LaPine on Dec. 31, 1955. He started working in 1954 for New England Telephone and retired after 40 years. He was a member of Christ the King Church and the American Legion Post #31. Mr. Loseby enjoyed nature, animals, hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. Survivors include his wife of Rutland; three daughters, Mary Loseby, Martha Christmas, both of Rutland, Marion Loseby of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; three siblings, Maryellen Cleever of Keene, New Hampshire, Donald Loseby of Rutland, Paul Loseby of Cleveland, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews. Private graveside service with military honors will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.