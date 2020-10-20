Francis E. Roberts Jr. BRANDON — Francis Edward “Frank” Roberts Jr., 83, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of Rachel (Mayo) and Francis Roberts Sr. He attended Worcester High School. Mr. Roberts was employed in the retail shoe business all his life, for Crown Shoes. Survivors include two siblings, Doris LaBrie of Choctaw, Oklahoma, and Raymond Roberts of Leicester, Massachusetts; a son, Charles Roberts of Brandon; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by three children, Tisa Porior, Francis Roberts III, Michael Roberts; and his partner, Russell McAdams, in 2007. The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon, with the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, officiating. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
