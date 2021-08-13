Francis F. Silver CASTLETON — Aug. 3, 2021: With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our father, Francis Ford “Frank” Silver, age 95. He died peacefully at his summer cottage on Lake Bomoseen with family at his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean Frances Silver. Born in 1925 to Harry and Rachel Silver, he spent his early years in Ashland, New Hampshire. He moved to Lyonsdale, New York, with his parents and older brother, Reginald, and graduated high school in 1943 from Port Leyden Central School. He was a truck driver for a few months following graduation and then, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. In 1949, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from Ithaca College in New York state before returning for a second term in the Navy, as Master Chief Petty Officer stationed in both Newport, Rhode Island, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Frank and Jean married in 1950; they were married for almost 68 years. They had six children together and spent over 50 years living in Manchester, New Hampshire. Frank taught high school in both Weare, New Hampshire, and Milford, New Hampshire, and was a salesman for Central Paper Products in Manchester, New Hampshire, before accepting a position as superintendent of the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center School in Greenfield, New Hampshire, where he worked for over 20 years. In 1971, he received his master’s degree in education from Keene State College. After retiring from Crotched Mountain, he assisted some of his sons with establishing a masonry business in the Manchester area. He was a real estate agent with the Norwood Group before creating his own business in 1984, Granite State Appraisal Service, with his youngest daughter, Martha. In 1986, he and his wife purchased a “fixer upper” camp on Lake Bomoseen in Vermont. The next 20 summers were spent using his carpentry skills to transform that camp into a lovely cottage. During his “spare time,” he volunteered on church committees, as a Habitat for Humanity carpenter, and alongside Jean as an ESL (English as a second language) tutor at Shadowlawn Elementary School in Naples, Florida. Frank was an excellent wood carver and has gifted many of his creations. In their early retirement years, Frank and Jean participated in square dancing. He loved to play shuffleboard, cribbage, bridge and Tri-ominos. He also enjoyed boating, reading, traveling and riding his golf cart around his community in Florida. Frank is survived by two daughters, Gail Wood (husband Loren), of Vermont, and Martha Fugere, of New Hampshire, and two sons, Craig Silver and Jeff Silver (wife Victoria), all of New Hampshire; his nephew, Stanley, of California; 18 grandchildren and numerous great- (and great-great-) grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother and two sons, Daryl and Brent. The family of Frank Silver wishes to thank the BAYADA Hospice team of Rutland, Vermont, and the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region for making his final weeks as pleasant and comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701; or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.