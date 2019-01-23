Francis Falco rites CENTER RUTLAND — The funeral service for Francis “Frank” Falco, 79, who died Jan. 10, 2019, was held Saturday, Jan. 19, at Roadside Chapel Assembly of God Church. Officiating was Pastor Vinney Greene. Scripture was read by Jamie Falco. A song was offered by Adam Falco. A reception followed in Fellowship Hall. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
