Francis Falco RUTLAND TOWN — Francis “Frank” Falco, 79, of Rutland Town, died Jan. 10, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born in Paolisi, Italy, March 23, 1939, the son of Pasquale and Amelia (Nazzaro) Falco. He was married in June 1962 to Patricia (Tyrrell) Falco. Frank retired from General Electric Co. after 30 years and later worked for Heritage Family Credit Union. He enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, gardening and the ocean. He was an avid Red Sox fan. He was a longtime member of Roadside Chapel Assembly of God Church. Surviving are his wife, Patricia, of Center Rutland; a daughter, Terri Tabor and husband Lance, of Cuttingsville; a son, Jamie Falco and wife Deb, of Proctor; a brother, Vincent Falco and wife Charlotte, of Rutland; four grandchildren Josh Tabor (Rose), Brittney Charron (Justin), Adam Falco (Rebekah), Elizabeth Falco (fiancé Evan); four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers Michele, Dominic, Ferdinando, Alberto and Augusto. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Roadside Chapel Assembly of God Church. Officiating will be Pastor Vinny Greene. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
