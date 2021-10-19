Francis G. Broughton CORNWALL — Francis Girard “Frank” Broughton, 79, died peacefully on Oct. 7, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He died in the home he was born in on Nov. 20, 1941, in Cornwall, Vermont. He was the son of Elmer and Geneva (Girard) Broughton. On Oct. 1, 1960, he married the love of his life, Mary Ann (Sauter), and they made their home in Cornwall and just celebrated 61 years of marriage. Frank graduated from Port Henry High School in New York. True to his motto of “plan your work and work your plan,” he set out to build a business. He began selling IBA veterinary supplies out of the trunk of his car to farmers. Broughton’s Farm Supply was established in 1963, first based in Cornwall in the barn behind their home and then eventually, a store and warehouse were built in Bridport. Over the years, Frank and Mary Ann worked with many dealers selling farm supplies in Vermont and New York, in addition to the hardware store and Cub Cadet dealership in Bridport. One of Frank’s lifelong projects was the home he made with Mary Ann. A family home once owned by his grandfather, they made numerous renovations over the years and were always working on various projects. He enjoyed woodworking and was glad to have more time for this as he handed more and more day-to-day operations of the business on to the next generation. His lawn was also a constant topic of conversation as he liked it “just so” and was often out mowing it to perfection. Frank also loved cards. For years, he hosted a weekly poker game that often went into the wee hours of the night with the guys. Rules were “no drinking” and “no wild cards.” However, the family card game was cribbage, full of his banter. Competition and wagering a bet were important parts of his golf games with friends or when shooting pool with family. He insisted it made him play better. Frank was a lifelong member of St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Bridport. Frank’s quiet faith provided him direction and comfort in how he lived his life. Frank served the community in a variety of ways over the years. He was an elected school board member for Cornwall School, Middlebury Union High School, and for eight years, an assistant judge for Addison County. He was a member and past director of the Vermont Dairy Association, a member of the New York State Association of Sanitarians and Northeast Dairy Practices Association. He was a past board member of the University of Vermont College of Agriculture Advisory, St. Mary’s School and the Vermont Federal Credit Union. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Francine, Adam and his wife, Patricia, Allison; and grandchildren, Samuel, Eliza, Sarah, Jacob; and step-grandchildren. Frank was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Theresa Brisson and Elizabeth LaBerge. He is survived by his brothers, Henry, Tom and his wife, Charlene, as well as cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the dedication and support of so many employees over the years as “the store” was a second home. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Oct. 30, 2021, 12 noon, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury, with the Rev. Luke Austin as the celebrant. All are invited to share memories and greet the family at a luncheon following the service, at the VFW, 530 Exchange St., Middlebury. Private burial will be held at a later date in the Fair Cemetery, Cornwall. The family requests if you are attending the service, to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Addison County Home Health and Hospice.
