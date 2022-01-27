Francis G. Fielder GOSHEN — Francis G. Fielder, of Goshen, passed peacefully on Jan. 12, 2022, at the home of his daughter, Laurie, in Granville, New York, where he was surrounded by his family. Francis was predeceased by his wife, Muriel; and sons, Richard and Rodney. He is survived by his daughters, Jeanette Sweeney, of Goshen, Laurie Gonthier (Denis), of Granville; and son, Delwin (Katrina), of Whiting, Vermont. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Isabel MacCauley and Arlene LaVallee. Francis was a heavy equipment operator in his younger years. He attended the School of Heavy Equipment in Illinois. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Francis loved to travel and explore the great country. There will be a graveside service in May, where he will be laid to eternal rest with Muriel. There will be a combined celebration of their lives at that time. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.