Francis G. Valente RUTLAND — Francis G. “Frank” Valente, 84, died Feb. 11, 2019, at Rutland Healthcare Center. He was born in Rutland, July 21, 1934, son of Peter G. and Jennie (Cupoli) Valente. Frank was a 1952 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. He was with First National Stores for 25 years, beginning as a stock boy and working his way to a managerial position. He then began a second career as a self-employed carpenter/building contractor. He often worked seven days a week and helped an untold amount of folks on short notice. He also helped many contractors get their start in the trade. Over his lifetime, Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling, feeding the birds and watching his cat play. He watched every western TV show and movie ever made and was always ready for a challenging game of checkers. Frank had a hard exterior, but had a heart of gold and would be the first one to help anyone in need. Surviving are his wife, Sibyl (Chase) Valente, of Rutland; two sons Peter G. Valente and wife April Kuhl, of Clarendon, Michael P. Valente, of Colchester; a daughter, Debbie F. Kikuchi and husband Hideo, of Rutland; seven grandchildren Heather Connaughton, David Valente, Jaimee Kuhl, Shurika Kikuchi, Hideki Kikuchi, Lila Kikuchi and Tomiko Kikuchi. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Clifford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Community Cupboard, 65 River St., Rutland, VT 05701.
