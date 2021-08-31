Francis J. “Mickey” Kelly RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Francis J. “Mickey” Kelly, 91, who died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, was celebrated Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Concelebrants were the Rev. Fr. John Tokaz and Fr. Richard Tinney. Stu James was organist and Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Patti Keyes presented the eulogy. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Athletic Association, 134 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
