Francis J. “Mickey” Kelly RUTLAND — Francis J. “Mickey” Kelly, 91, of Rutland, died Monday morning, Aug. 9, 2021, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born on March 6, 1930, in Rutland, the son of John H. and Merle (Keefe) Kelly. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1948. Mr. Kelly married Jeanne Jasmin on June 29, 1957. He had been employed with the Howe Scale for several years and then by the Brandon Training School where he ran a sheltered workshop for the school’s residents until his retirement. Mickey is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Colleen Kelly (Gordon Howland), of Rutland, Mary Felkl (Karl), of Mendon, Patti Keyes (Billy), of Wallingford, and Linda Heald (Keith), of Rutland; his sons, John (Debbie) and Joe Kelly, both of Rutland; a son-in-law, John Romano, of North Clarendon; a brother, Robert Kelly, and a sister, Claire Notte; his grandchildren, Jenna Barber, Tara Roser, Lindsey Hendrickson, Brooke Felkl, Ryan Kelly, Kyle Kelly, Joe Romano, Tess Shanahan, Lauren Heald and Connor Heald; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathy Romano, on Feb. 28, 2021; and a brother, Jack Kelly. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter Church on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that visitors follow COVID Safety Guidelines, such as social distancing and mask wearing. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank the VNA and Hospice for their excellent care of Mickey. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount St. Joseph Athletic Association, c/o Dick Densmore, 85 Mead St., West Rutland, VT 05777.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.