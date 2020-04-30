Francis J. Walsh BENNINGTON — Francis James Walsh, 95, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, died April 26, 2020, in Bennington, Vermont. Frank moved to Bennington 3½ years ago after his wife became ill, to be closer to his daughter, Diane. Frank was born Oct. 30, 1924, in Rutland, the eldest son of Agnes (Sullivan) and C. Albert Walsh. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1943. He served in the Army in World War II until the war's end. Returning to Rutland after the war, he worked briefly for the Rutland Railroad. He joined the Rutland Fire Department in 1949, retiring as assistant fire chief in 1986, having served for 36 years. He also took great pride serving with his son, Michael, as a firefighter for Rutland City. On his “days off” from the fire station, he worked for many years at various trucking companies, including John J. Welch Distributors, Quinn, Holmes and Fairbanks. He was a longtime member of Rutland Elks, American Legion, VFW and Christ the King Church. He married the former Elizabeth Merrill in 1974, who predeceased him in 2018. They enjoyed 44 years together and spent their retirement years traveling through the United States visiting many relatives and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Diane (Patrick) Chaloux of North Bennington, Vermont, and Patricia A. Walsh; grandchildren, Abigail Chaloux, Peter Chaloux, Brian Walsh and Anthony Buck; also his six great-grandchildren, Noah, Milo, Anna, Lucy, and “Big Papa” to Leo and Gus; “faithful” daughter-in-law, Paula Walsh of Rutland, Vermont. He also is survived by Betty's children, Sherry Kelly and Wanda (David) Champine of Rutland and their families. Besides his wife, Betty, he was predeceased by his daughter, Maureen Walsh Buck; son, Michael J. Walsh; and his sister, Betty J. Walsh Borst, and brother, Rev Raymond D. Walsh; also, Marcella Rice Walsh, the mother of his four children. We would like to thank Betty's siblings and their families (Betty D.) for the kind and supportive cards and notes they sent Frank for the past 3½ years, as he mourned the loss of Betty and the city of Rutland that he loved and served. We would like to thank the staff of BAYADA Hospice, especially Linda, for his care this past year. We are grateful and appreciate the loving care given by the staff at Rivers Edge Community Care Home these past months. Memorial contributions may be made to Rivers Edge CCH, 5 Hunt St., Bennington, VT 05201. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
