Francis McGinnis RUTLAND TOWN — Francis "Frannie/Mac" McGinnis, 80, of Rutland Town, Vermont, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Frannie was born March 14, 1941, in Rutland, the son of Francis and Naomi (Brown) McGinnis. Frannie is survived by his loving wife, Joyce (Ewing) McGinnis; his daughters, Theresa McGinnis (Mark Coderre) and Coleen McGinnis, his sons, Walter McGinnis and Kenneth McGinnis (Shelly); his grandchildren, Casey McGinnis (Rachael), Kelsey McGinnis (Ben Layden), Ryan McGinnis and Brianna Ragosta (Jim); his great-granddaughter, Emily McGinnis; his brother, James McGinnis; and his sisters, Carol McGinnis and Maureen Griffiths. He was predeceased by mother Naomi (Brown) McGinnis Derby, stepfather Lloyd “Red” Derby, father Francis McGinnis, brothers, Richard McGinnis, Ronald McGinnis and Arthur McGinnis; sister Jean McGinnis; and close family friend Herbie Thompson. Frannie’s business success began when he started his first job with Herbie Thompson at a Texaco Station as a young service station attendant. From that point on, working hard to be as successful as possible became his livelihood. With his drive to wheel-and-deal, the gift of gab, determination and his great sense of humor, Frannie was able to become a prosperous business man. Frannie and Joyce together, were landlords and owned several properties. He ended his career as the proud owner of Rosen & Berger Auto Parts and Route 4 Self-Storage and Auto Sales. Fran was a true family man who loved his wife and kids, pets, and enjoyed his grandchildren and great-granddaughter immensely. He loved to dance with his wife, was an avid hunter, car enthusiast and loved to pass his free time playing poker online. Frannie enjoyed riding his Harley, going four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. Even into his later years, you would still find Frannie touring around on his side-by-side or his John Deere lawn mower; and tinkering on his antique Fords. He was a member of the Moose, Italian Aid Society, VFW, RAVE and American Legion. A passion of Frannie’s was to be a prankster. He got so much joy out of scheming his next prank and seeing the laughter it created for others. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rutland County Humane Society.
