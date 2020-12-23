Francis Pellicci MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Francis Pellicci, 88, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Silver Beach, Bronx, New York. He served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Pellicci was a New York City fireman for many years. He enjoyed cooking and working with his tractor. Survivors include his wife of 20+ years, Patricia; children, Debra Cortina, Frances Diller, Jean Marie O’Donnell and Robert Pellicci, all of New York; his stepchildren, Darlene Niemeyer of Florida, Carey Longley of West Rutland, John Niemeyer of North Carolina and Nancy Hale of Louisiana; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Durfee Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney. Burial will be at a later date in Middletown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne’s Church in Middletown or the American Cancer Society.
