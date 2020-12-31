Francis Pellicci rites MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The funeral Mass for Francis Pellicci, who died Dec. 20, 2020, was celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 30, at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney. The Rev. Fr. Steven Scarmozzino was the celebrant. The organist and vocalist was Cameron Wescott. Bagpipes were played by Ellen Green. Bearers were Eric and Michael Cortina, Robert and Thomas Pellicci, Eddie Sonmer and Stephen Dunlap. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne’s Church in Middletown or American Cancer Society. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
